J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
LOUIS JOSEPH BODENLOS Obituary
BODENLOS LOUIS JOSEPH

Age 91, of Braddock Hills passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was born March 13, 1928, in Pittsburgh a son of the late Alois and Eva Bodenlos. Louis served in the US Navy and he graduated on June 7, 1952 from Carnegie Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science Degree in electrical engineering. He made his career as an electrical engineer for Westinghouse Electric Corporation. He is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Jean K. (Dvorznak) Bodenlos; three children, Robert (Janet) Bodenlos, Christine (John) Cassandro and Lisa (Kevin) Van Scyoc; grandchildren, Emily (Brian), Alyssa (Joe), Tony, Tori (Peter), Brandon, Audrey, Alec and Daniel; brother of Gertrude, Annarose and Margaret. Friends will be received Monday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lou's name to St. Jude Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. To send on line condolences please visit:


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
