KARBOWIAK LOUIS "NUNU"

Age 84, of Liberty Boro, on July 9, 2019. He was the son of the late Ludwik and Bertha (Mikrut) Karbowiak. Lou was retired from US Steel, Duquesne Works, in the Met. Lab, a member of Teutonia Mannerchor Club, in Duquesne, where he was the treasurer for 25 years. Also a member of the Hazelwood Boat Club, in Ohio. He enjoyed golfing. He proudly served his country in the Navy during the Korean War. Husband of the late Donna Jane (Hall) Karbowiak for 48 years; father of Karen L. Svetz, of Liberty Boro, Joseph E. Karbowiak, of Liberty Boro, and the late Thomas R. Karbowiak; grandfather of Joseph E. Svetz II; brother of Rose Starmack, of Texas. Visitation on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the MALOY-SCHLEIFFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300, where parting prayers will be offered on Saturday, at 8:45 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Marks Parish, Liberty Boro, at 9:30 a.m., Reverend Thomas Wagner officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Port Vue, with Military Honors.