GAUL LOUIS M.

Age 89, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away on February 12, 2019. Born May 27, 1929 in Pittsburgh, Lou graduated from Penn Hills High School then attended the University of Pittsburgh where he also obtained his master's degree. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean conflict and returned to work for Jonasson's Department in downtown Pittsburgh. There he met and married Joanne Hartnett of McKeesport. During a long and varied career, he used his many talents as both a banker and retailer managing what was then the Horne's Store in the Monroeville Mall. Fellow coworkers admired both his dedication and work ethic. Lou and Joanne enjoyed almost 60 years of marriage and were wonderful parents to their three sons. Six grandchildren delighted in their Pop-Pop as he regaled them with his entertaining stories, various antics and his encyclopedic knowledge of events both current and past. Lou's passions were classical music, golf and family. He was a voracious reader and always had a book nearby. For decades he played the organ for worship at his home church, Grace Lutheran, in Universal. His last years were spent at Concordia's Haven 2, where he fostered many good friendships and was admired for his wit, kindness and willingness to help out a neighbor. His sweetheart passed in 2017 after a long illness. This past Christmas, Lou journeyed to California to celebrate the holiday with his whole family and its newest member, his great-grandson, Enzo. He is survived by his sons Timothy (Maureen), Randy (Doretta) and Jeff. His grandchildren, Elena (Victor), Julian, Gabriel, Connor, Avery and Evan and great-grandson Enzo Antonia's Escamilla. Friends will be received on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC., Saxonburg, from 11:00-12:30 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 12:30 p.m. with the Rev. Bert Greenway officiating. Burial will be in the Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com