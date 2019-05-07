MAGGIORE LOUIS

On Sunday, May 5, 2019, age 90, of Wilkins Twp. Loving husband of 65 years of Elizabeth "Betty" Maggiore; father of Diane Griffiths (Jason), Nancy Lang (Gary), Linda Bair (Jeff Block) and Louise Funaiock (Daryl); cherished grandfather of Valerie, Jennifer, Kaitlyn, Stacey and Nicole; great-grandfather of Scarlett, Lilly, James and Makayla; brother of Betty Kral. Preceded in death by his brother, Matthew Maggiore; son-in-law, Ronald Bair; and great-grandson, Austin. He will also be missed by his large extended family. Many thanks to the LGAR staff for the wonderful care he was given. Louis started fixing cars at 12 years old and became the owner of Maggiore Auto Service and Towing. He loved serving his community by repairing and towing cars well into his 80's. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221 on Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Colman Church, 100 Tri-Boro Expy., Turtle Creek, PA 15145 on Thursday at 10 a.m.