|
|
NUCCI LOUIS
Of Chalfant, age 92, died peacefully at home with his family on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty (Pavlik) Nucci for 71 years; loving and treasured father of Tony (Teresa) Nucci of Adams Twp., Diane Nucci and Mickey (Debra) Nucci, both of North Huntingdon and the late Lorraine N. McLendon (surviving spouse, Junior); dear grandfather of Nicholas (Emilee) Nucci and Brett (Renee) Harris; Gianna Nucci; and April Ladner. Lou is also survived by four great-grandchildren; brother of the late John (late Mary) Nucci and the late Domenic (surviving spouse, Tillie) Nucci. Lou was a proud WW II Navy veteran and a retired project manager for the Facilities Management Department of the University of Pittsburgh. Lou loved to play golf. In retirement, he and Betty travelled to Florida each winter to escape the cold weather and to golf. Friends are welcome on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maurice Church on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Lou will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Braddock Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the , 1000 Liberty ave., Room 1606, Pgh., Pa. 15222 or www.dva.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019