|
|
SALINA LOUIS
On Tuesday, January 21, 2020; son of the late Luigi and Rose Tudini; brother of the late Evelyn Tarquino and Norma Romeo; also survived by nephew, John Sapienza and many other nieces, nephews and many friends especially, Susie Smith, Kevin Sell, Bill Johnson, Larry Grimm, Creg Hupp, Robert Walker, Vince Policicchio. Gino had a passion for flying. He was a pilot for over 70 years. Friends received at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson St., Carnegie Friday 2-8 p.m. add a tribute at www.bagnatofuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020