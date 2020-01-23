Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Bagnato Funeral Home
50 Jefferson St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-3964
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D Bagnato Funeral Home
50 Jefferson St
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUIS SALINA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUIS SALINA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOUIS SALINA Obituary
SALINA LOUIS

On Tuesday, January 21, 2020; son of the late Luigi and Rose Tudini; brother of the late Evelyn Tarquino and Norma Romeo; also survived by nephew, John Sapienza and many other nieces, nephews and many friends especially, Susie Smith, Kevin Sell, Bill Johnson, Larry Grimm, Creg Hupp, Robert Walker, Vince Policicchio. Gino had a passion for flying. He was a pilot for over 70 years. Friends received at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson St., Carnegie Friday 2-8 p.m. add a tribute at www.bagnatofuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOUIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -