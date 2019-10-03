|
TALARICO LOUIS
Age 91, of Cecil Twp., passed away on September 29, 2019. He was born on September 19, 1928, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Silvestro and Pearl Gigliotti Talarico. Mr. Talarico served as an adult server at Holy Rosary Church, Muse and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a retired clerk for the U.S. Postal Service, Pittsburgh, where he also worked on the mail train between Pittsburgh and Chicago. He was an amateur boxer and avid ball player. He was a true Pittsburgh sports fan, who enjoyed gardening and had a love for meteorology. Surviving is his wife, Anna Lombardo Talarico; children, Louis (Judy) Talarico, Mary Anne (Terry) Marth, Joseph (Sue) Talarico, Edward (Lisa) Talarico, Patricia (Walt) Schaller, Anthony Talarico and Judy Talarico; stepson, Daren (Erin) Mrenak; stepson-in-law, Doug Street; sister, Rachela Talarico; 21 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Deceased is his wife, Anna Mae Ratay Talarico and stepdaughter, Lisa Street; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received, Wednesday, October 2 and Thursday, October 3 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 4, at 10 a.m., at Holy Rosary Church, Muse, with the Rev. Matthew Talarico as celebrant. Interment with full military honors will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Canonsburg. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019