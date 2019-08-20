|
|
TURZAI LOUIS "SMOKEY"
Age 90, of Kennedy Twp., passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, August 15, 2019 with his family by his side. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Sowinski) Turzai; dear father of Marilyn (Barry) Woznichak, Denise (John) Pendel, Cheryl (Joe) Randazzo; and stepfather of Lorraine Howell; grandfather of Eric and Samantha Woznichak, Antonia (Chris) Eisenhuth, John Pendel, Nicholas and Alexandra Randazzo; great-grandfather of Cameron Woznichak and Harper Rose Eisenhuth; brother of the late Robert "Bubbles", Paul "Babes" and Laura; also survived by many friends, nieces and nephews. Smokey was a great father. He had a great outlook on life. Loved his Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. He was affectionately known as "Pap" to many people, especially his grandchildren's friends. The family will be having a private memorial. Arrangements entrusted to the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., Stowe/Kennedy Twp. Please view the family's online guestbook www.musmannofh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019