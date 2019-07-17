Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
LOUIS W. MEASSICK


1926 - 2019
LOUIS W. MEASSICK Obituary
MEASSICK LOUIS W.

Age 92, of Bridgeville, passed away July 13, 2019.  He was born August 13, 1926.  Husband of the late Delores (Dee Miller) Meassick; brother of the late James Meassick, Stella Mutschler and Gail Abraham; favorite uncle of many loving nieces and nephews.  Lou was a sweet man who was loved by all who knew him. He was a proud Marine, serving in the Pacific during WWII. Many thanks to the kind staff at Country Meadows who lovingly looked after Lou and Dee in their final years.  Family and friends received on Thursday from 3-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a service will be held on Friday at NOON.  Interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military honors at 1 p.m.  In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Country Meadows Employee Fund, Attn: Roberta, 3570 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019
