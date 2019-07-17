MEASSICK LOUIS W.

Age 92, of Bridgeville, passed away July 13, 2019. He was born August 13, 1926. Husband of the late Delores (Dee Miller) Meassick; brother of the late James Meassick, Stella Mutschler and Gail Abraham; favorite uncle of many loving nieces and nephews. Lou was a sweet man who was loved by all who knew him. He was a proud Marine, serving in the Pacific during WWII. Many thanks to the kind staff at Country Meadows who lovingly looked after Lou and Dee in their final years. Family and friends received on Thursday from 3-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a service will be held on Friday at NOON. Interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military honors at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Country Meadows Employee Fund, Attn: Roberta, 3570 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com