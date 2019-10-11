|
BINGHAM LOUISE C.
Age 80, of Kennedy Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, October 9, 2019. Beloved wife of 58 years to Paul H. Bingham; dear mother of Kathleen (Michael) Levine, Kelli (Robert) Brown and Tony (Dana) Bingham; grandmother of Jake and Zoey Brown, Noah and Kalli Levine, Ben Craig and Jack Bingham; also survived by her sister, Bonnie Graf. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Sunday and Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Township location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Road, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. A Funeral Service will be held in the Anthony M. Musmanno Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorial Contributions may be donated to the . Please view the family's online guestbook www.musmannofh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019