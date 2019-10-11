Home

LOUISE C. BINGHAM Obituary
BINGHAM LOUISE C.

Age 80, of Kennedy Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, October 9, 2019. Beloved wife of 58 years to Paul H. Bingham; dear mother of Kathleen (Michael) Levine, Kelli (Robert) Brown and Tony (Dana) Bingham; grandmother of Jake and Zoey Brown, Noah and Kalli Levine, Ben Craig and Jack Bingham; also survived by her sister, Bonnie Graf. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Sunday and Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Township location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Road, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. A Funeral Service will be held in the Anthony M. Musmanno Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorial Contributions may be donated to the . Please view the family's online guestbook www.musmannofh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
