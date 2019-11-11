|
HOOVER LOUISE C.
Age 85, a longtime resident of the Pittsburgh area, died peacefully Tuesday the 5th of November 2019, at her daughter and sons-in-law home. Born in 1934 on the North Side of Pittsburgh, Louise went to high school until she was 16 years of age. She then had to quit school to go to work to support her family due to her father becoming ill. Louise worked part-time pouring ceramic molds. When she wasn't working, she taught ceramic classes in the evening at her home. She was very artistically talented. Louise loved bowling, playing cards, teaching ceramic classes, word searches, animals, watching the flowers bloom, watching Young Sheldon and Criminal Minds on TV, and listening to Frank Sinatra and Bruno Mars. She is survived by her daughter, June Pifer, (husband: Larry Pifer), daughter, Marylou Levendusky (husband: Gerald Levendusky), Norene Lynch (husband: William D. Lynch), Susan Robb and Kim Lantz; grandchildren: Shawn Kirwald, Tammy Buffington, Lisa Buffington, Justin Pifer, Cody Pifer, Michelle Lynch, Denise Lynch, Kevin Lynch; great-grandchildren: Alyssa Kirwald, Eric Kirwald, Elise Hannold, Madison Hannold, Brian Pifer, Nolan Pifer, Chloe Pifer, Paige Faulk, Abigail Bradley, Vienna Polito, Sydney Lynch, Jorden Lynch; great-great-grandchild: Emerson Saul. She was preceded in death by her parents; mother, Mary (Kiselka) Altmeyer; father, Frederick Altmeyer; husband, Robert E. Hoover; sister, Barbara Inskipt; son, Peter Kirwald; daughter, Joann Buffington; daughter, Barbara Law and granddaughter, Melissa Lynch. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. TUESDAY at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, where Funeral Services will be held 12 NOON on WEDNESDAY.
www.mcdermottfh.com