BREHM LOUISE C. (BURRIS) (WALCZYK)
A resident of Nature Park Commons in Hempfield, formerly of Chalfant, age 97, on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Louise was the beloved wife of Eugene Walczyk for 39 years until his death in 1980, and then was married to Alexis Brehm for 23 years until his death in 2011. Loving mother of Eugene (Andrea) Walczyk, Jr. of Gibsonia, Donna (Bob) Buck of Dysart, PA, Shirley (John) Pulka of Hopewell and Peggy (Dennis) Hays of Export; dear stepmother of Paul A. (late Pat) Brehm of AL and Maryann (Dennis) Calhoun of Worthington, PA. Louise is also survived by nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Louise and Eugene loved to dance and were special to watch as they swayed to the music at the East Pittsburgh Moose, Wilkinsburg Elks and Manor Moose, and other dance venues. Louise also enjoyed crafting, playing bingo and spending summers at Lake Erie until she was in her 90's. Louise will be buried privately in Braddock Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019