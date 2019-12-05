Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LOUISE BREHM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUISE C. (WALCZYK) (BURRIS) BREHM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOUISE C. (WALCZYK) (BURRIS) BREHM Obituary
BREHM LOUISE C. (BURRIS) (WALCZYK)

A resident of Nature Park Commons in Hempfield, formerly of Chalfant, age 97, on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Louise was the beloved wife of Eugene Walczyk for 39 years until his death in 1980, and then was married to Alexis Brehm for 23 years until his death in 2011. Loving mother of Eugene (Andrea) Walczyk, Jr. of Gibsonia, Donna (Bob) Buck of Dysart, PA, Shirley (John) Pulka of Hopewell and Peggy (Dennis) Hays of Export; dear stepmother of Paul A. (late Pat) Brehm of AL and Maryann (Dennis) Calhoun of Worthington, PA. Louise is also survived by nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Louise and Eugene loved to dance and were special to watch as they swayed to the music at the East Pittsburgh Moose, Wilkinsburg Elks and Manor Moose, and other dance venues. Louise also enjoyed crafting, playing bingo and spending summers at Lake Erie until she was in her 90's. Louise will be buried privately in Braddock Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOUISE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -