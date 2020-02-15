|
|
BURNETTE LOUISE D.
In loving remembrance, the Burnette family announces the peaceful passing of their mother, Louise D. Burnette at the age of 95 on February 9, 2020. Louise was born in 1924 in McKeesport, PA and was the beloved daughter of William Damm and Marion Zimmerman and dear sister of Helen Hoey. Louise married the love of her life, Frank R. Burnette, Jr. in 1957 and enjoyed 33 wonderful years of marriage with their three children and many friends in Upper St. Clair. Many happy weekends were spent with family and friends in Deep Creek, Deer Valley and Seven Springs. Louise's true calling in life was motherhood. She was a devoted mother and enjoyed golf, paddle tennis, playing bridge with friends and an evening cocktail with her husband, Frank. She was an active volunteer for various charities including Meals on Wheels, St. Clair Hospital, South Hills Performing Arts, the Adult Literacy Program and the Women In Crisis hotline. She had a delightful sense of humor, a classy elegance and was always eager to try new adventures well into her eighties. In her later years, Louise's greatest joy was spending time with her beloved grandchildren. She touched each of their lives in separate and meaningful ways and they are eager to carry Grandma's wisdom and laughter throughout their lives. Louise is survived by her children and their spouses; Frank and Pamela Burnette of Mt. Lebanon, William and Jamie Burnette of Upper St. Clair and Sherry and Joseph Turk of Mt. Lebanon. Louise is also survived by her four beautiful grandchildren, Emily Louise Burnette, Patrick Ballard Burnette, Addison Jade Burnette and Delaney Rae Burnette. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on February 23 at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020