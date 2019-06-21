KLINE LOUISE D.

Age 81, of Wexford passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Louise was born June 19, 1937. Beloved mother to Steven (Rebecca) Kline, Kathleen "Kathy" Kline; loving grandmother to Jacob Kline; also survived by sister, Audrey (Walter) Rust. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walker Lee and Margaret E. (Grine) Dickson and husband of 56 years, Richard Kline. Louise was a longtime member of Ingomar United Methodist Church. Friends will be received Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 6-8 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the HP BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., (412-364-4444). Funeral services will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Ingomar United Methodist Church, EVERYONE IS TO MEET AT CHURCH on Monday. In lieu of flowers, family ask that donations be made to City Rescue Mission, 319 S. Croton Ave., New Castle, PA 16101 in Louise's memory. Online condolences maybe shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.