Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUISE KLINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUISE D. KLINE


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LOUISE D. KLINE Obituary
KLINE LOUISE D.

Age 81, of Wexford passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Louise was born June 19, 1937. Beloved mother to Steven (Rebecca) Kline, Kathleen "Kathy" Kline; loving grandmother to Jacob Kline; also survived by sister, Audrey (Walter) Rust. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walker Lee and Margaret E. (Grine) Dickson and husband of 56 years, Richard Kline. Louise was a longtime member of Ingomar United Methodist Church. Friends will be received Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 6-8 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the HP BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., (412-364-4444). Funeral services will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Ingomar United Methodist Church, EVERYONE IS TO MEET AT CHURCH on Monday. In lieu of flowers, family ask that donations be made to City Rescue Mission, 319 S. Croton Ave., New Castle, PA 16101 in Louise's memory. Online condolences maybe shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
Download Now