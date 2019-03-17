|
VILSACK LOUISE E. (WHITFIELD) (HENGSTLER)
Age 95, of Ross Twp., on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Wife of the late Andrew L. Whitfield, Sr. and the late George R. Vilsack; loving mother of Vivian Foster (the late Gary) and Andrew Whitfield, Jr.; stepmother of William Vilsack (Gloria); proud grandmother of Jason Foster (Jeannette), Danielle Carr (Matthew), Kelly Meyers, Tracey Blum, and Christie Balkovitz; treasured great-grandmother of ten; also survived by loving relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019