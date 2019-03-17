Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
LOUISE E. (HENGSTLER) (WHITFIELD) VILSACK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LOUISE E. (HENGSTLER) (WHITFIELD) VILSACK Obituary
VILSACK LOUISE E. (WHITFIELD) (HENGSTLER)

Age 95, of Ross Twp., on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Wife of the late Andrew L. Whitfield, Sr. and the late George R. Vilsack; loving mother of Vivian Foster (the late Gary) and Andrew Whitfield, Jr.; stepmother of William Vilsack (Gloria); proud grandmother of Jason Foster (Jeannette), Danielle Carr (Matthew), Kelly Meyers, Tracey Blum, and Christie Balkovitz; treasured great-grandmother of ten; also survived by loving relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
