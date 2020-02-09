Home

LOUISE E. (PARLAK) LITVAK

LOUISE E. (PARLAK) LITVAK Obituary
LITVAK LOUISE E. (PARLAK)

Age 85, of Penn Hills, peacefully at home, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Albert Litvak. Mother of John "Jack" (Valerie) Litvak, Cynthia Litvak, Debbie Litvak, Linda Litvak, and Karen Litvak. Grandmother of Justin, Briana, Daniel, and Kyle Reese, Christian and Nicholas Torres, John "Jake" Litvak, and Akasha and Rory Rabut. Great-grandmother of Christopher Brayden Kephart, Christopher Wayne Reese, II, and Ari Rabut. She was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, Michael, Edward, Robert, Thomas, and sisters, Anne, Mary Svoboda, Dorothy Fiala, and Elsie Parlak. She is survived by sister, Patricia Counts, brother, Stephen (Mary Lou) Parlak, and sisters-in-law, Carol Parlak and Fran Parlak; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and her beloved dog, Zelena.  Louise was a proud US Army veteran.  Friends received, Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, Ltd./Roth Chapel, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where Panachida will be held at 8 p.m.  Parting Prayers will begin at 9:15 a.m. in the Funeral Home followed by Divine Liturgy Saturday, 10:00 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection.  Interment in Plum Creek Cemetery.  To best honor Louise, family suggest donations to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 North Linden Street, Duquesne, PA 15110 and/or Animal Rescue League, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pgh., PA 15208.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
