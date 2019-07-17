|
RECCHION LOUISE E. (PETRILENA)
Age 94, of Moon Run, PA went home to be with Jesus on Monday, July 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Recchion; mother of Alexandra Mercurio, Rita (Chuck) Morris Spatafore, Fred (Babs Pace), Larry (Laura), and Kim Herrmann; grandmother of Sandra Seligman, Dawn Reynolds, Roberta Adams, Kweilin Mercurio, Meghan Mercurio, Derek Tuszynski, Jim Morris, Shelia Herrmann, Larry Herrmann; also survived by 25 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-granchildren. Friends and family welcome on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Twp., PA 15136. Funeral Service at The Log Church, 1540 Roseberry St., Pittsburgh, PA 15216 on July 18, 2019. The family request everyone please gather at the church at 12:45 p.m. for a 1:00 p.m. service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to your favorite veterans organization.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 17, 2019