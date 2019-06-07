MAGAN LOUISE GINA

Age 60, of Mt. Lebanon, passed peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, June 6, 2019. Louise was the cherished and beloved wife of 41 years of husband, Martin Magan. She was also the proud and loving mother of two daughters, Adriana (husband, Edward) Kaiser and Allison (husband, Alex) Huffman and is also survived by her three joyful grandchildren, Austin, Eddie Martin and Brett. A native of Pittsburgh, Louise was born on July 21st, 1958 and was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School and the University of Pittsburgh. Louise worked as a professional writer for several advertising agencies and later owned LGM Resume writing service in the South Hills. For decades, Louise helped others as an accredited CPRW by offering career counseling to a wide variety of clients. She was a creative thinker with an eternally positive attitude which improved the lives of those she touched with her generous words of encouragement and direction. Louise was enthusiastic about music, theater and the performing arts, and had a passion for continual learning using technology. Louise was rich in strong relationships with family and friends which were sustained over the years through her thoughtful gestures, sound advice, and ability to truly listen. Her life, centered around her faith and family, was filled with love, humor and a determined spirit. In addition to her parents, Antonio and Luigia Ambrogio, Louise was preceded in death by her sister, Angela (Vince) Sacca and sister-in-law, Mary Magan. Left to cherish her memory are five siblings: sisters, Mimma (Dominic) Lagana and Joanne (Ettore) Ianni and brothers, Nick (Livia) Ambrogio, Tony (Nancy) Ambrogio and Joseph (Franca) Ambrogio; along with in-laws, Alan (Geralyn) Magan and Kathy (Wells) Smith. Also a beloved aunt to 26 nieces and nephews, Louise enriched her family's lives with her kindness and inner wisdom. While she will be forever missed, Louise leaves behind a legacy that will truly not be forgotten. To honor her life, a mass will be held on Monday, June 10th at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Parish, 310 Kane Blvd., Pgh., PA 15243. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on her behalf to: National MS Society-PA Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 205 Pgh., PA 15233 (www.nationalmssociety.org).