|
|
GRANT LOUISE (HALL)
Age 95, of the Hill District, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019. Wife of the late Frederick Curley Grant Sr.; mother of Frederick C. Grant, Jr. (Myrna), Dollethea Grant, Patricia Grant Johnson, Ronald Grant (Patricia), Reginald Grant, Sr. (Tammy) and Rhonda Grant; grandmother of 16; also survived by siblings, Edward Hall (Mildred), The Arthur Hall (Jean) and Signora Hall Watson and host of great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. in the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Funeral Service on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. Monumental Baptist Church, 2240 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Interment Smithfield Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019