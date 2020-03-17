|
FRIEDMAN LOUISE JANE
Age 94, died peacefully from complications related to a fractured hip on 13 March 2020 with her cousin at her side. The daughter of Dr. Solomon and Etta Levy Friedman, she was a Dormont native and lifelong resident. She graduated from Dormont High, where she and her brother Robert were involved in the planning of many class reunion activities. She was a long time member of the Rodef Shalom Congregation and, for many years, served as a volunteer in the Library of the Congregation. Louise loved sports, especially the Pittsburgh Pirates, and attended hundreds of games with her friends in General Admission Seating. Never married, she developed a large group of lifelong friends. She lived independently and stayed in close, active contact with her extended family and many dear friends until the time of her passing. Besides her mother and father she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Morley. She is survived by niece Judith Friedman Russell and nephews Douglas and David Friedman in addition to two great nieces and a great nephew. No visitation. Services will be held graveside at West View Cemetery, on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks, if you so choose, that a donation be made to a . Arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Dormont 412 531-4000. Please view or add tributes at
