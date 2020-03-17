Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
West View Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUISE FRIEDMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUISE JANE FRIEDMAN

Add a Memory
LOUISE JANE FRIEDMAN Obituary
FRIEDMAN LOUISE JANE

Age 94, died peacefully from complications related to a fractured hip on 13 March 2020 with her cousin at her side. The daughter of Dr. Solomon and Etta Levy Friedman, she was a Dormont native and lifelong resident. She graduated from Dormont High, where she and her brother Robert were involved in the planning of many class reunion activities. She was a long time member of the Rodef Shalom Congregation and, for many years, served as a volunteer in the Library of the Congregation. Louise loved sports, especially the Pittsburgh Pirates, and attended hundreds of games with her friends in General Admission Seating. Never married, she developed a large group of lifelong friends. She lived independently and stayed in close, active contact with her extended family and many dear friends until the time of her passing. Besides her mother and father she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Morley. She is survived by niece Judith Friedman Russell and nephews Douglas and David Friedman in addition to two great nieces and a great nephew. No visitation. Services will be held graveside at West View Cemetery, on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks, if you so choose, that a donation be made to a . Arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Dormont 412 531-4000. Please view or add tributes at


www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOUISE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Download Now