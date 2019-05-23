|
|
LOCKRIDGE LOUISE
Age 96, of New Homestead Hill transitioned on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She leave to cherish her memory children, Carrie Pennington, Sandra Lockridge, Sheila Mitchell, Patricia Batch, William (Evelyn) Lockridge, Sylvia (Gregory) Polk, Donna (Robert) Grimes; 20 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 31 great-great-grandchildren; two special nieces that Louise raised as her own, Wendy Nichols and Wanda Mitchell. Celebration of Life with the family at 3 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at 201 W. 9th Avenue, West Homestead Rain or Shine. www.tuniefuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 23, 2019