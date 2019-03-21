|
BONIDIE LOUISE M.
Age 75, of Baldwin Borough on Monday, March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Frank Bonidie; loving mother of Patricia (Alan) Horner, Frank (Anne) and Joseph (Mary Kate) Bonidie; grandmother of Ashley, Alan, Joseph and Gino; sister of Peter Bathelemy and Christine Collins; also survived by three great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, loving family and friends. Visitations on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Avenue, Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). Funeral Service in the Funeral Home on Saturday, 10:30 a.m. bruscofalvo.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019