Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUISE BONIDIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUISE M. BONIDIE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LOUISE M. BONIDIE Obituary
BONIDIE LOUISE M.

Age 75, of Baldwin Borough on Monday, March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Frank Bonidie; loving mother of Patricia (Alan) Horner, Frank (Anne) and Joseph (Mary Kate) Bonidie; grandmother of Ashley, Alan, Joseph and Gino; sister of Peter Bathelemy and Christine Collins; also survived by three great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, loving family and friends. Visitations on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Avenue, Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). Funeral Service in the Funeral Home on Saturday, 10:30 a.m. bruscofalvo.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now