DURKALSKI LOUISE M. (PHILLIPS)

Age 99, of Bridgeville, on June 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bernard J. Durkalski; loving mother of Carol (Wayne) Weishner and Robert Durkalski; sister of John Phillips and the late Buck Phillips and Lydia Patsch; cherished grandmother of five; and great-grandmother of eight; also many nieces and nephews. Louise was a lifelong member of Holy Child Parish, a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, the St. Vincent DePaul Society and the Altar Society. Family and friends received on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Holy Child Parish. Memorials may be made to the . View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com