Mass of Christian Burial
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Child Parish
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
LOUISE M. (PHILLIPS) DURKALSKI


LOUISE M. (PHILLIPS) DURKALSKI Obituary
DURKALSKI LOUISE M. (PHILLIPS)

Age 99, of Bridgeville, on June 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bernard J. Durkalski; loving mother of Carol (Wayne) Weishner and Robert Durkalski; sister of John Phillips and the late Buck Phillips and Lydia Patsch; cherished grandmother of five; and great-grandmother of eight; also many nieces and nephews. Louise was a lifelong member of Holy Child Parish, a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, the St. Vincent DePaul Society and the Altar Society. Family and friends received on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Holy Child Parish. Memorials may be made to the . View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019
