William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Kane Blvd.
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Age 90, of Scott Twp, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday evening, March 6, 2019. Beloved wife of 70 years to George S. Jones; devoted mother to her five loving children, Susan (Dr. George) Berg, George, Jr. (Linda) Jones, Dan (Janet) Jones, Kathy (Bruce) Patterson, and Scott (Linda) Jones; she was the cherished grandmother to her thirteen grandchildren, Shaun (Natassia) Dickey, Ashley (Matt) Kirsopp, Brandon (Lindsay) Jones, Lindsay (Rob) Kent, Patrick Jones, Erin (John) Macsurak, Beth Jones, Katie (Joshua) Cippel, Jillian Patterson, Scott Patterson, Samantha (AJ) Strum, Molly Jones and Allison Jones; and nine great- grandchildren. Louise was the daughter of the late James C. and Gertrude (Pfefferel) McBride; sister to the late James, Richard, and Jack McBride. Louise's many joys in life were playing the piano every day, summer vacations with her family at Linwood Park on Lake Erie and Stone Harbor, NJ and in later years summer trips with George to Cape Cod and traveling on their many cruise vacations, reading, hosting Christmas Eve family gatherings, and most importantly, making a warm and loving home for her family, the center of her life. Louise was also a longtime member of Our Lady of Grace Church in Scott Township. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the many caregivers who gave attentive and comforting care in the final years of her life, especially Darla, Tawnya, Jaime and the wonderful caregivers from Gallagher Hospice. Friends welcome Sunday 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE,. (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Road, Scott Twp 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m., Monday in Our Lady of Grace Church. In lieu of flowers, donations requested to Our Lady of Grace Church, 310 Kane Blvd., Pgh., PA 15243. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
