MARCOLINI LOUISE M. (RIVETT)
Of Hazelwood on March 17, 2020, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Egisto Marcolini. Daughter of the late Samuel and Concetta (Bofo) Rivett. Loving mother of John (Angelika) North of Burgettstown. Proud grandmother of Jennifer Prasko. Great-grandma "Weezy" to Kacie, Emily and Jackson. Predeceased by four brothers and one sister. Services private. Interment Calvary Cemetery Pittsburgh. The family wishes to give special thanks to the third floor staff of the Weirton Geriatric Center. Arrangements entrusted to SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall. www.swgfuneralhome.com