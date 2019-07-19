RYAN LOUISE M. (GIDA)

Of Monroeville, age 86, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late J. Duane Ryan for 53 years; loving mother of Lynn (Patrick) Hanley of Monroeville and Bart (Monika) Ryan of Plum; treasured grandmother of Ryan and Natalie Andres; sister of Dorothy (Joe) Cortazzo of East McKeesport and the late Walter 'Bo' (surviving spouse, Luella "Sis") Gida; also survived by nieces and nephews. Louise was a retired travel agent and worked for Welcome Aboard Travel in Monroeville Mall and Holiday Travel in East McKeesport. Because of her occupation, she and Duane had the opportunity to travel the world. Louise was also a wonderful cook, enjoyed going to casinos and was one to 'tell it like it is". Her viewing and Blessing Service will be private. Louise will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Milestone (a center for people with developmental health changes), 777 Penn Center, Building 7, Pgh., PA 15235. Arrangements with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek.412-823-9350.