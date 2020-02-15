|
|
SHERO LOUISE M.
Was born in Saint Benedict, PA, currently lived in Lawrenceville and passed on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at home. Louise was a graduate of St. Joseph's Nursing School, Southside, PA and holds a B.S. from LaRoche University and was retired after 32 years of service from St. Francis Hospital. She was a member of Stephen Foster Center in Lawrenceville and served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. Louise was the daughter of the late W. Peter and Clara (Jasper) Shero and was preceded in death by all of her siblings, the late Marie Gallardy, Rita A. Gill, Patricia B. Lesko, Joseph B. Shero, Thomas D. Shero, Lois C. Shero and Peter R. Shero; parent of furry friends, Blackie, Brownie, Joey and Burley and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Benedict Church in Carrolltown, PA on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow at St. Benedict Cemetery, Carrolltown. Donations can be made to In Care of Cats, 1680 Fallen Timber Road, Elizabeth, PA 15037 or Our Lady of the Angels Parish, 225 37th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020