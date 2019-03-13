|
|
TALLEAN LOUISE M.
Age 89, of McCandless, formerly of Shaler Twp., on March 12, 2019. Wife of the late John Tallean; mother of Karen Hudec, Jan Rea (Don), and Libby Bacchus (Chuck); grandmother of John and Brian (Jessica) Hudec; Barret (Mollie) and Brad (Shilo) Rea; beloved great-grandmother of five; daughter of the late Louis and Blanche Swiatkiewicz; sister of Lorraine (Mike) Stanchek, and the late Irene Boczar; also many nieces and nephews. No visitation. Mass of Christian Burial Thurs. 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to a . Arrangements by NEELY FUNERAL HOME. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019