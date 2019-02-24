Home

POWERED BY

Services
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUISE TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUISE M. TURNER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LOUISE M. TURNER Obituary
TURNER LOUISE M.

Peacefully transitioned from life to life everlasting on February 19, 2019 at the age of 67.  Beloved mother of Scott C. Turner, daughter-in-law, Kenya Newell; also survived by three grandchildren, Caitlyn Portis, Scott K. Turner, and Maxwell Newell; sisters, Kathryn Fullone and Deborah Harris; godson, Michael Banks; adopted sister and friend, Shannon Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great-grandchildren, relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m., to 12:00 noon with a funeral service directly following Monday, February 25, 2019, at Kingdom Light Ministries International, 6378 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15206.  The Lord saw fit to reach out His hand, a simple gesture with no demand.  She took His in hers, she believed in his plan.  And now she's resting in Glory Land! Professional services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD. www.dalessandroltd.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now