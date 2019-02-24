TURNER LOUISE M.

Peacefully transitioned from life to life everlasting on February 19, 2019 at the age of 67. Beloved mother of Scott C. Turner, daughter-in-law, Kenya Newell; also survived by three grandchildren, Caitlyn Portis, Scott K. Turner, and Maxwell Newell; sisters, Kathryn Fullone and Deborah Harris; godson, Michael Banks; adopted sister and friend, Shannon Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great-grandchildren, relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m., to 12:00 noon with a funeral service directly following Monday, February 25, 2019, at Kingdom Light Ministries International, 6378 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15206. The Lord saw fit to reach out His hand, a simple gesture with no demand. She took His in hers, she believed in his plan. And now she's resting in Glory Land! Professional services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD. www.dalessandroltd.com