MALONE LOUISE (STREIFF)
Age 79, of Allison Park, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. The daughter of the late Charles and Vera (Arenth) Streiff, she was born August 9, 1940 and grew up in Etna. She spent most of her 40 year marriage in Milwaukee, WI and was an expert geriatric nurse. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Malone; brother, Charles J. (Jean Ann) Streiff; brother-in-law, F. David Ross; nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ellen Ross. Louise's family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 7, at St. Catherine of Sweden Church, 2554 Wildwood Road in Allison Park, with Rev. Robert J. Vular officiating. She will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery in Glenshaw. For more information on Louise please visit www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019