SHORE LOUISE MARIE
Age 93, of Ross Twp., passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Louise was born January 15, 1926. Beloved mother to Sharon Ritchey; loving grandmother to Jacob Ritchey (Jennifer); loving great-grandmother to Jacob, Stephen, Ian, Samuel and Amelia. Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Pauline (Dietz) VonBush and husband, Samuel Shore, in 2014. Friends will be received Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. in the HP BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. (412-364-4444), where services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 20, 2019