MANDEKIC LOUISE P.
Age 87, of McKeesport, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in UPMC McKeesport. Born June 21, 1932 in East Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Sophia (Gorence) Zupancic. A 1950 graduate of Scott High School, Louise worked as a secretary for Mine Safety Appliance, Inc. of Wilkinsburg. She was a parishioner of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in McKeesport, was a past president of the Christian Mothers' Assoc. of both Sacred Heart and St. Martin de Porres Parishes, was a member of the CFU Lodge #3; and an active volunteer at McKeesport Hospital and numerous area locations. Louise is survived by her husband, William M. Mandekic; her children, Cynthia (Rodger) Downes of McKeesport, Gary (Diana) Mandekic of Derry Twp., Daniel (Samantha) Mandekic of Hopwood, and Darlene (Albert) Fine of Forward Twp.; her grandchildren, Ryan Mandekic and Alyssa, Danica, and Chloe Fine; her great-grandchildren, Alex and Denver; and also nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Andrew Zupancic and twin brother, Louis Zupancic. Friends will be received in the DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Borough, McKeesport, PA 15132 (412-678-3454) on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Louise's name should be made to the CFU Scholarship Fund, 100 Delaney Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15235; the Greater Pgh. Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110 or a . As a tribute in honor and memory of Louise, please laugh, love, and share time with your loved ones.
