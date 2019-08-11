|
SHORT LOUISE P.
Louise passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James E. Short, her parents, Thomas and Stella Pluta and her sister, JoAnn Robuck. She is survived by her son James and spouse, Eileen of Springfield, VA; her daughters Cindy and life partner Susan Stalker of Chesapeake, VA, Laura and spouse, David Beverly of Cincinatti, OH, Jamie and spouse Royden Wright of Virginia Beach, VA. Other surviving family members include her grandchildren, Elizabeth Duncanson and spouse Michael of Alexandria, VA, Thomas Short of Pompano Beach, FL, Ella Beverly of Cincinatti, OH; her brother, George Pluta of Durham, NC and several nieces and nephews. Her favorite pastimes were bingo, reading, word puzzles and her cross stitch works. Viewing will be held on Monday, August 12th from 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, August 13th, 10:30 a.m., at St. Louise de Marillac Church, 320 McMurray Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the . The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the many caregivers at Our Lady of Perpetual Help and Medi Home Hospice. www.henneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019