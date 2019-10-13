|
WEAVER LOUISE S.
Age 95, formerly of Beechview and Mt. Lebanon, on Friday, October 11, 2019. Wife of the late Jack R. Weaver; mother of Richard A. (Nancy) Weaver and Sandra Lee (Dennis) Horn; grandmother of Michael Weaver, Erin Weaver, Jared Horn and Jennifer Phillips; great-grandmother of Karley and Kassie Phillips, Ethan Horn and Emily Weaver. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019