Passed on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, of Robinson Twp., age 86. Beloved wife of the late William J.; mother of Gary M. (Rose Ann Stabile) and the late William L. (Janice); grandmother of T. William Simon; sister of the late John S. and Edward J. Piet; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Member of Holy Trinity Parish for 57 years, serving in the choir and the Women's Guild. Friends received Friday, May 3, 2019, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Noon. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to the Holy Trinity Knights of Columbus #11279, 5718 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks, PA 15136.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 2, 2019
