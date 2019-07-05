CURRY LOUISE T.

On Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter J. Curry for 60 years. Beautiful mother of Kevin, Teri (Kim Brumbaugh), Kristen (Steven Krakower), Greg (Tara), Mike (Annemarie) and Bridget (fiancé Brian O'Connell); adored grandmother of Zachary, Michael and Stephanie Krakower, Davis, James, Shannon, and Sarah Curry, Aidan, Noah, Grace, Annie, Peyton and Sean Curry; beloved sister the late Virginia Hagen, the late William Joseph, the late Marie (the late Harry Wengryn), Bob Joseph (Pat), Dick Joseph (Candy) and the late Adele DeLancey, with numerous cousins, niece and nephews that never failed to make her smile. She had a gift for making people feel at ease and never met a stranger who didn't end up friend. Her way with words and music was a gift she shared her entire life and she passed it on to her children and grandchildren. Her passion for her many causes benefited numerous charities. She was loved by everyone she knew and will be greatly missed. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurrary (724-941-3211) On Sunday, 2-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Benedict the Abbot Church on Monday at 10 a.m. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Donnell House Hospice, 10 Leets Street, Washington, PA 15301 or St. Paul Monastery, 148 Monastery Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.