THOMAS LOUISE

On February 13, 2019, Louise passed away peacefully in St. Cloud Florida at the age of 101. She was born in West Mifflin the daughter of the late Ella Mae and Edward Redpath. Loving mother of Jorgene (James) Hahner of Fayetteville, Georgia, Edward (Judith) Thomas of Harmony, Florida and Haydn Thomas of Munhall; special sister to Alice Maddigan of Conneaut Lake, PA. Louise was the cherished grandmother to 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband, George "Pross" Thomas; son, Evan Thomas; sister, Ruth Furnival; and brothers, Charles, William, and James Redpath. Louise was a longtime resident of Munhall where she graduated from Munhall High School in 1936, was a member of the First Baptist Church of Homestead, and a retiree of PNC Bank in Homestead. She loved her family, Steelers and Duke Basketball. Funeral Service will be private. Please share your memories and condolences at:

