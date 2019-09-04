|
TOZZIE LOUISE
Age 80, of Pittsburgh, on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ronald A. Tozzie, Sr.; daughter of the late Vincenzo and Giovanna Colicchie; loving mother of Ron (Mary Pat) Tozzie, Randy Tozzie, Andrea (Mark) Blohm, and Tina (John) Stewart; dear grandmother of Caitlin Tozzie, Ron Tozzie, Chris Blohm, Will Blohm, Jack Blohm, Kelly Stewart, Scott Stewart, Megan Stewart; sister of Josephine Johnson, Lou Colicchie, Sam Colicchie, the late Pauline Stupy and late Eugene Colicchie. Louise was a woman of strong faith and an active member of Our Lady of Grace Parish for many years. She found strength and comfort in spending time with her prayer group and attending church activities. Louise was happiest when cooking beautiful Italian meals for her family and friends. She always had a plate of her famous pizzelles in hand when she was invited anywhere or made them as a way of saying "I appreciate you." She took great pride in her Italian heritage and was strong and hard working. Her love and laughter will be missed by all. Friends welcome SUNDAY 2-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. MONDAY in Our Lady of Grace Church. In lieu of flowers, masses would be appreciated or a donation made in her name to Our Lady of Grace Parish. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019