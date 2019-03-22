Home

Aldrich Funeral Homes
431 E. 9th Ave.
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-3400
BARBER LOWANNA L.

Age 66, transitioned on March 20, 2019. Loved mother of Corey Cash, Jr., Ila Whitsey (Rome), and Tamica Smith; survived by two brothers; and six sisters also survived by seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m. at ALDRICH FUNERAL HOME, 431 East 9th Avenue, Munhall, PA 15210. Services Tuesday, 11 a.m. St. Paul AME Church, Locust Street, McKeesport, PA. Interment Fairview Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
