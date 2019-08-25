|
KRISZA LUBA
Age 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Wife of the late John Krisza, Jr.; beloved mother of John (Judy) Krisza and Donna (Marty) Schuffert; grandmother of Allison (Jim) Read, Michael Krisza, Casey Peterson, Jay (Mina) Peterson, and Lea Schuffert; also survived by five great-grandchildren; sister of the late Julius Korolishin and Jeanne Woytovich. Friends received Monday 4-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. Funeral Service Tuesday 10 a.m. in St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Parastas Service Monday 7:30 p.m. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019