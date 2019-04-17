PARKER LUCIA L. (SCOLATA)

Of Greensburg, PA, on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jeffry E. Parker, in 2002. Loving mother of Debbie Rietski (Jim Beranek) and John Cresto, Jr. (Erin McNickle); dear sister of Rita P. Windsor; beloved grandmother of Jacqueline Lyle (Derek), Michael Rietski, Jr., Andrew John Cresto, Alex Cresto, and Jason Beranek; great-grandmother of Audrina Lyle. Lucia had many lifelong friends and cherished relatives in the Parker and Cresto families. She also shared a special relationship with many of her friends and caregivers at Newhaven Court at Lindwood. Per Lucia's wishes, services are private and donations may be made to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County in Lucia's name, Humane Society Rd., Rt. 119 North, Greensburg, PA 15601. Arrangements by the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale.

