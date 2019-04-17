Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for LUCIA PARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LUCIA L. (SCOLATA) PARKER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LUCIA L. (SCOLATA) PARKER Obituary
PARKER LUCIA L. (SCOLATA)

Of Greensburg, PA, on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jeffry E. Parker, in 2002. Loving mother of Debbie Rietski (Jim Beranek) and John Cresto, Jr. (Erin McNickle); dear sister of Rita P. Windsor; beloved grandmother of Jacqueline Lyle (Derek), Michael Rietski, Jr., Andrew John Cresto, Alex Cresto, and Jason Beranek; great-grandmother of Audrina Lyle. Lucia had many lifelong friends and cherished relatives in the Parker and Cresto families. She also shared a special relationship with many of her friends and caregivers at Newhaven Court at Lindwood. Per Lucia's wishes, services are private and donations may be made to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County in Lucia's name, Humane Society Rd., Rt. 119 North, Greensburg, PA 15601. Arrangements by the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale.


www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now