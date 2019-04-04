FANTIN LUCIANO

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Luciano Fantin went to his heavenly home after a valiant battle with a long illness. His devotion to his family and firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. He was born Luciano Giovanni Batista Fantin in the small town of Forcella, in the Friuli region of Italy on December 12, 1932. In 1954, he left his hometown to work in Lubeck, Germany, with his father and worked alongside many others who were there to rebuild Germany in post-World War II. In the spring of 1956, he was issued a Canadian visa and spent a year working in Montreal, Canada, until March, 1957, when he finally received his US visa and began living his big American Dream. Luciano worked in Toledo, South Bend, and Chicago before finally settling in Pittsburgh in 1958. That summer, he met the love of his life, Irene Solari, at an Italian-American picnic. They were married in 1959. In 1961, Luciano and Irene started a family and in 1965, Luciano and his wife Irene started Fantin Flooring. Both thrived. The business employed many family members and friends. It continues today under the leadership of his son, Michael. Family and friends loved Luciano for his warmth, friendliness, and love of his Italian heritage—food, music and history. He enjoyed a good glass of wine with family and friends, and was quite good at making it too. He was an expert cook and loved his polenta and pasta. Luciano had a passion for gardening and tending his vegetable garden, fruit trees, and flower beds. He loved accordion music, and he danced like Fred Astaire with his wife Irene. Always learning new things, he bought a computer when in his 70s and kept his records, finances, and even his memoirs on it. Luciano was loved by many; he was beloved husband of 60 years to Irene (Solari) Fantin; loving father of Louise Hahn (Bill), Michael Fantin (Janine), the late Mirra F. Gavran (surviving spouse Richard), and John Fantin (Michael); brother of the late Maria Mancuso (the late Dominco), Bruna Mincin (Torino), Gemma DelBianco (Franco), and Franca Paterni (Ronald); proud grandfather of Christopher, Nicole, Emily, Isabel, Natalie, Benjamin and Grace; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy ., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in Sts. John and Paul Church, Friday, 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Mirra Gavran Memorial Fund, c/o Patrick Lawlor, Lawlor & Lawlor, 979 Perry Hwy., Pgh., PA 15237.