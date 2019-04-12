AGATE LUCILLE "GRANDMA LU"

Age 94, of Penn Hills, passed on to glory on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 with her loving family by her side. The beloved wife of the late Robert Agate; mother of Bob (Marlene) Agate, Ed (the late Linda) Agate, Gary (Carol) Agate, Jayne (Steve) Flowers, Duane (Kim) Agate; grandmother to 19 and great-grandmother to 50; also survived by sister, Dorothy Highberger; brother, Al Abraham and preceded in death by her brother, Jack Abraham. Lucille was a homemaker. She was the kind of mother who put her family above herself. A loving and thoughtful Grandma who loved spending time with her family! Her love for Christ was evident daily in the way she cared for others with a quiet and gentle spirit. Visitation will be held Friday, April 12th from 6-9 at WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills, PA 15235. A memorial service will be held in Lucille's honor at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13th, at First Reformed Presbyterian Church, 12900 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills 15235. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. James Fellowship, 1467 Madden Drive, Monroeville, PA 15146.