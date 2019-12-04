Home

J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-431-0867
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish
LUCILLE C. BLAIN

LUCILLE C. BLAIN Obituary
BLAIN LUCILLE C.

On Tuesday, December 3, 2019 of South Side.  Wife of the late Thomas Blain; mother of Lucy Barone, Carolyn (Robert) Leach and Thomas (Michele) Blain; grandmother of Matthew (Sandy), Justin and Joshua; great-grandmother of Matthew and Ashley.  Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2-8 p.m.  Funeral Prayer on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to () and ().

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019
