BLAIN LUCILLE C.
On Tuesday, December 3, 2019 of South Side. Wife of the late Thomas Blain; mother of Lucy Barone, Carolyn (Robert) Leach and Thomas (Michele) Blain; grandmother of Matthew (Sandy), Justin and Joshua; great-grandmother of Matthew and Ashley. Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to () and ().
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019