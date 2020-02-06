|
MILLER LUCILLE C. (WROBLESKI)
Of the Fox Chapel area, formerly of Churchill. Having just celebrated her 90th birthday on New Year's Eve with her entire family, Lucille passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of 66 years of the late John Hobart Miller, Jr. Survived by her nine children, Karen (Val) Homze, John H. (Jane) Miller III, Lynn Miller, Amy (Frank) Palermo, David James (Teresa) Miller, Martin (Dieter) Miller, Lisa (Steve) Tessier, Chris (Kim) Miller, Patrick (Melissa) Miller. She was especially proud of her 24 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Emelia; sisters, Julia Beris, Emelia Zahorchak, Evelyn Hardek, Cecilia Zahorchak; and brother, Adam. Lucy had aspirations of pursuing an accounting career before meeting the love of her life. In addition to raising her growing family, Lucy manned the home office of John Hobart Miller, Inc. in the early years helping her husband build one of Pittsburgh's most prestigious custom home building businesses. Lucille was instrumental in starting the Ladies Auxiliary of the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh, a charitable and scholarship foundation. Known as Mam-maw to her grandchildren she was quick with a kind word and had a great sense of humor. Her home was always open to friends and family and no one ever left hungry. She was a dedicated sports fan who rarely missed watching a Pirate or Steeler game. After retirement, in-between what was a continuous round of gin games with her husband John, they both completed countless wood working projects for friends and family at their mountain home in Hidden Valley. Her distinctive voice, generous and warm personality will be missed by all who knew her. Friends received Friday, February 7th from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Ave., Aspinwall. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. John Fisher Church, Churchill, 33 Lewin Lane, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Little Sisters of the Poor Pittsburgh or .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020