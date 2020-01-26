Home

Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Committal
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Allegheny Cemetery Chapel
Pittsburgh, PA
LUCILLE DOLORES POCCI


1928 - 2020
POCCI LUCILLE DOLORES

Lucille Dolores Pocci, age 91, formerly of North Hills, received a lavish reception into the eternal kingdom of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, January 24, 2020.  She was born on September 14, 1928 in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late John and Pauline Boyle.  Prior to her retirement in 1979, Lucy owned and operated several restaurants with her late husband, Evan Pocci.  She is survived by her loving nephew, Andrew Hartman, his wife, Amanda and their four adored children of Murrysville.  She is also survived by her three cousins, Nancy Hartman of Berkeley Springs, WV, Irene Krysko of NYC and Nelda McVeigh of Saint Mary, GA.  A committal service will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Allegheny Cemetery Chapel, Pittsburgh. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
