DUDLEY LUCILLE (JENKINS)
On Thursday, September 12, 2019, age 88, of N. Versailles (Crestas Terrace), PA. Mother of Karen L. Dudley-Watts (James) and Calvin K. Duldley, Jr.; sister of Rachael Douglas (Sam) and Willa Mae Leavy; also survived by five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, other family members and friends. Visitation Wednesday, 4 to 8 p.m. on September 18, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 90 Port Perry Rd., N. Versailles, PA 15137 where the funeral service will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. on September 19, 2019. Interment Restland Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019