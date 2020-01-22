|
|
LUKASIEWICZ SISTER LUCILLE (MARGARET)
A member of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for 73 years, died January 21, 2020, at the age of 89. A native of Pittsburgh, PA, she taught in parishes in Michigan, Erie, and Pittsburgh. She also was co- manager at John Paul Plaza in Pittsburgh and resident manager at Marian House Manor in Altoona, and did community service at Mt. Nazareth campus. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clement Lukasiewicz and Anna (Kujawska); her siblings, Dolores (Henry) Bridge, Thomas (Loretta) and Leonard (Katherine). Sister Lucille is survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at HOLY FAMILY MANOR, 301 Nazareth Way, Ross Township, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until the Wake service at 6:30 p.m. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at Holy Family Manor chapel on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, 310 N. River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020